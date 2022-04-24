Discipline Justice Chikeka for judicial misconduct – APP

A Federal High Court in Abuja has been asked to order the National Judicial Council (NJC) to discipline Chief Judge of Imo state, Justice Chukwuemeka Chikeka, for judicial misconduct.

Also, the court was asked to order the NJC not to give effect to any correspondence emanating from the office of the Chief Judge of the state.

A political party, Action Peoples Party (APP) in a suit prayed the court for a restraining order asking the court to stop Justice Chikeka from further parading himself as the Chief Judge of the state.

The party, through its lawyer, Barrister Obed Agu, also wants the court to order Justice Chikeka, to return all the salaries and allowances he has collected for occupying that position illegally.

Apart from the NJC and Justice Chikeka, others listed as defendants in the suit are the governor of Imo state and attorney-general and commissioner of justice, Imo state.

The plaintiff, in an affidavit in support of the originating summon, deposed to, by Emmanuel Okereke, a litigation secretary in the law firm of Barrister Agu, said following the retirement of the then Chief Judge of Imo State in 2021, Governor Hope Uzodinma, appointed Justice I.O Agugua, as the Acting Chief Judge of Imo State in line with constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He explained, ”Upon the completion of the statutory acting period of Justice I.O Agugua, the 1st defendant (Governor Uzodinma) jumped the 2nd most Senior Justice of Imo State High Court and appointed the 3rd defendant as the Acting Chief Judge of Imo State in violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

”That the 3rd defendant is fully aware that she was not the most senior Judge of the High Court of Imo State when she offered herself to be sworn in as the Acting Chief Judge of Imo State in clear violation of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

”That the action of the 3rd defendant in offering herself to be sworn in as the Acting Chief Judge of the Imo State High Court is contrary to the code of conduct for judicial officers which the 3rd defendant swore to uphold.

”That the action of the 3rd defendant is unbecoming of a judicial officer and has lowered and desecrated the hallowed institution of justice.

”That I know as fact that the constitution provides that in case of vacancy in the office of the Chief Judge of any High Court of Justice in Nigeria, that the governor shall appoint the most senior Judge of the High Court in acting capacity pending the appointment of the substantive Chief Judge.”

