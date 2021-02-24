Discipline, professionalism among Police key to national security – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to enhancing internal discipline and professionalism among its workforce, noting that personnel discipline and professionalism were key to national security.



The IGP state this during the opening of a one-day retreat organised by the Force in collaboration with the Police Service Commission (PSC), for members of the Police Management Team, Tuesday at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The retreat, the Police boss said provided an opportunity for the leadership of the Force to engage and strengthen the bond between the Nigeria Police and the PSC as part of efforts to address the complex interplay between Police personnel and the members of the public, and generally improve police service delivery in the country.



The IGP expressed hope that a resilient Police Institution and a strong PSC, bonded by the overriding interest of the nation’s internal security, would evolve from the retreat.



In his remarks, the Chairman, PSC, IGP Musiliu Smith (retd.), commended the IGP for organising the retreat which he expression optimism would enable the PSC and the Police leadership rub minds and chart new ways of moving the Police institution forward.



He noted that though the functions of the duo are distinct, they are closely related, hence, the need for maximum collaboration and symbolic kind of relationship that will ultimately lead to the success of both given mandates.



Meanwhile, giving a goodwill message at the opening of the programme, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), who was at the Force Headquarters on a working visit to the Force Headquarters, called for sustained and harmonious working relationship between the Nigeria Police and the PSC.



Malamiz who said the harmonious working relationship would translate to effective and beneficial outcomes, assured that the Ministry of Justice was open to assist in any way that could help advance the efficient service delivery of the Police.

Also, in attendance at the retreat were, the Commissioners of the PSC, the Permanent Secretary of the commission, members of the Force Management Team and other key staff officers of the Force and the PSC.

