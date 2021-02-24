Discordant tunes as Reps debate Buhari’s firearms prohibition order





Members of the House of Representatives were torn along political party lines on Wednesday, when a motion seeking the reversal of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Executive Order prohibiting the Nigerian police from issuing licenses for fire arms possession.

Sponsor of the motion, Uzoma Nkem Abonta, a member of the PDP from Abia State, had sought to move it on notice when the public address system went off, prompting Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila him to go on, using his campaign voice, but Abonta,insisted on being heard clearly.

While that lasted, Leader of the House, Alhassan Doguwa said the motion was going to be dead on arrival due to its unpopular subject matter.

Sensing a seeming gang-up, Abonta appealed to the speaker to allow him step it down to be taken on Tuesday next week,, but Gbajabiamila urged hm to go ahead and take the motion since the public address system had been restored, or withdraw it altogether so as not to waste legislative time, as listing the motion for Tuesday could jeopardize the chances of other items making the order paper, adding that “so many issues are pending and in need of attention”.

At this point, Hon. Ahmad Jaha (APC, Borno), raised a point of order, matters if privilege saying that Hon Abonta had 3 options available to him;

i. to take the motion already listed on the order paper;

ii. to step it down for further legislative consultation beyond Tuesday next week; and

iii. to withdraw it totally having developed cold feet in the ability of the motion to sail through.

In his intervention, Fred Agbedi (PDP, Bayelsa), took a swipe at the House leader, Doguwa for sowing the hatred of members towards the motion even before it was moved.

He said: “The leader of the House is a well respected member of this House because he’s the leader of every member of this House, and whatever he says has about 70 to 80% influence on the thinking of other members. So when he makes a negative comment about a motion, it sends jitters down the spines of others that there’s a problem, and we as members would not expect certain comments from the person of the House leader.”

When Doguwa was called to respond, he said: “My name has been repeatedly mentioned by other members, and let me say that aside being a leader, I’m first of all a member of this House. Let it also be known that what I said about this motion was a personal opinion and I, as a person do not have anything against Hon Abonta, because he’s one man whom I’ve known as a family friend for over 20 years…

“It’s either he moves the motion for it to be killed now or he withdraws it”.

Gbajabiamila while reacting said “Let me say that as speaker my mantra remains ‘Nation Building a Joint Task’ and that’s why I speak for every member of this House irrespective of party, so when you said I’m speaker of every member and should protect all, I just needed to make that point.”

“And on this matter, my position is very clear and Hon Abonta knows what my position is, but for the purpose of record, I’ve allowed almost everyone who wished to speak on this matter to voice their opinions”, and subsequently allowed Abonta to step the motion down as earlier applied.

