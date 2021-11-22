Discordant tunes in Senate over proposed new law schools

Move by the Senate on Monday last week, for establishment of additional six law campuses across the six geo – political zones, was greeted with discordant tunes by various stakeholders. TAIYE ODEWALE reports

Importance/history of Law Schools

Law being a noble profession, requires those who study it to be very professional in knowledge and practice, the very reason a school for that purpose called the Nigerian Law School, was established in Lagos in 1962.

The Law School was established in Lagos under the Legal Education Act 1962 now Legal Education (Consolidation Etc) Act Cap. L10, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

From 1962 up till December 1997 the singular campus of the Law School remained in Lagos before another one and in fact, the headquarters itself, was relocated to Bwari in Abuja in December 1997 through directive made to that effect by the federal government.

Role of Council of Legal Education

Council of Legal Education runs the Nigeria Law School and makes recommendation for establishment of new ones strictly based on needs assessments.

All persons who have obtained a university degree in law and want to practice as lawyers in Nigeria, must attend the Nigerian Law School in any of the seven campuses presently available across the country.

The seven campuses are the headquarters of the Nigerian Law School itself in Bwari, Abuja, the one in Lagos for South West zone, the one in Kano for North West zone, the one in Yola for North East zone, the one in Enugu for South East zone, the one in Yenagoa for South – South zone and the recently established one in Port Harcourt single handedly built by Rivers state government in filling the infrastructural gaps apparent in most of the existing ones.

Move by the Senate for additional Six campuses

On 7th October, 2021, a bill sponsored by Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC Kogi West), seeking for establishment of additional six campuses of the Nigerian Law School across the six geo – political zones was debated on the floor of the Senate and passed for second reading.

Adeyemi had in his lead debate on the bill, argued that the existing seven campuses of the Law Schools in the country are inadequate to accommodate thousands of law graduates from the various universities for the required one year legal training in Law School and qualification as Barristers.

Specifically, during the debate, he called for establishment new campuses of the Law School in Kabba as addition to that of Abuja for the North Central Zone, Maiduguri as an addition to that of Yola for the North East zone and Argungun in Kebbi state as an addition to that of Kano for the North West zone.

Others are Ilawe in Ekiti state as an addition to that of Lagos for the South West zone, Okija in Anambra state as an addition to that of Enugu for the South East zone and Orogun in Delta state as an addition to that of Yenagoa, for the South – South zone.

Public hearing and discordant tunes

In line with legislative practices and procedures, after the bill scaled second reading, it was passed to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for more legislative inputs through public hearing.

But at the public hearing held on Monday last week (November 15, 2021) at the Senate wing of the National Assembly, it was discordant tunes from various stakeholders on the proposal.

While almost all the federal lawmakers from both chambers at the public hearing supported the proposed establishment of additional six law schools, the critical stakeholders like the Council for Legal Education, the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), were against it.

The lawmakers who supported the move through the bill titled: “Legal Education (Consolidated etc, Amendment) Bill 2021”, were the sponsor himself, Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC Kogi West), Senator Abiodun Olujimi (PDP Ekiti South) who wanted the one for the South West zone to be sited in Ilawe Ekiti, Senator Kashim Shettima (APC Borno Central) who wanted the one for the North East zone to be cited in Maiduguri and the Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba (PDP Sokoto South), who wanted the one proposed for North West zone to be sited in Sokoto town.

Specifically, Senator Adeyemi who sponsored the bill, said: “making campuses of the law school to be two in each of the six geo political zone, will make legal education more accessible to graduates of law from the various universities many of whom are spending two to three years at home before gaining admission into any of the existing ones for now.

“The space and accessibility to legal education need to be opened for knowledge seekers in the Noble discipline across the country”.

But fellow Senators like the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu (PDP Enugu West) and Seriake Dickson (PDP Bayelsa West), picked holes in Adeyemi’s submissions by calling for caution on the proposal.

Ekweremadu in particular warned against politicising legal education saying “establishment of new campuses or law schools should be left at the discretion of Council for Legal Education as empowered by the Act that set it up in 1962”.

NBA and Council for Legal Education antagonisms

Tearing the legislative proposal into pieces, the National President of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata (SAN), said the move was unnecessary as the existing six are grossly underfunded before the intervention of Rivers state government with a well equipped campus in Port Harcourt.

“With required infrastructure, the existing law schools across the country are enough to accommodate thousands of law students graduating from the various universities.

“The Council for Legal Education is the institution empowered by law to set up a new campus on the basis of need assessment and not political considerations driving the move for establishment of additional six across the six geo – political zones.

“Besides, resources of the Federal government which are wearing out, cannot help in putting in place such campuses let alone, sustaining them.

“What is required from the Senate and by extension the National Assembly, is to by way of appropriation, team up with the executive for adequate funding of the existing law schools”, he said.

Nailing the coffin of the legislative proposal, the Chairman of the Council for Legal Education, Emeka Ngige said the council is 100% opposed to it.

The position of the council, he lamented, arose from deplorable condition of most of the existing ones now due to gross underfunding.

“For instance, the deplorable condition in which students at the Yenagoa law campus are studying, is worse than what prisoners in Ikoyi Prison are experiencing”, he said.

He pointedly told the lawmakers that they will shed tears if they visit some of the existing campuses and see the deplorable conditions in which students and lecturers are living .

“The move by the Senate through this bill is more or less subtle usurpation of the functions of the Council for Legal Education .

“Any need for establishment of a new law school campus , are by law , be routed through the Council for Legal Education as exemplified by the Rivers Model “, he stressed.

With arguments for and against the proposal at the public hearing session, the ball is definitely in the court of the committee chaired by Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (APC Ekiti Central), to decide on what report or recommendations to be presented to the Senate for final approval.