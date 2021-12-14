DisCos prosecutes 3 ex-workers over illegal operations

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, PHED, said it is currently prosecuting three of its former employees over illegal operations on its facilities, which led to the electrocution of one person.

PHED’s Head, Corporate Communications, Mr John Anonyai, said the company’s ex-staff members, Uche Nwale, Chike Ugo and Choko Thankgod, had conspired to illegally provide the services of relocating an electric pole for a consumer at GRA Phase Four in Port Harcourt for a fee of N100,000.

Anonyai explained that the process of illegally erecting the pole in a new location led to a contact with an energised PHED 33KV line, leading to the electrocution of one Eugene Damini who was also part of the illegal operations in October 2021.

He added that the management of PHED has severally warned members of staff and the public about the dangers of illegal operations, and the risk of conducting any form of activities around high tension power lines.

“The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc is currently prosecuting three of its staff at the High Court in Rivers State for embarking on unauthorised operation on its network/facilities and the murder of one Eugene Damini in the Mopol 19 junction area of Port Harcourt on October 3, 2021.

“The former staff of the PHED Plc, Mr Uche Nwale, Mr Chike Ugo and Mr Choko Thankgod had conspired to illegally provide services of relocating an electric pole at the premises of Mama Tin Bakery, located opposite Mopol 19 Barracks, opposite Mummy-B Road, GRA, Phase Four, in Port Harcourt where the incident occurred while they were illegally tampering and meddling with PHED distribution network and facilities.

“The former staff were said to have been engaged by the owner of Mama Tin Bakery to relocate a pole for her on PHED’s 11KV line for a fee of N100,000.

“In order for them to achieve their nefarious objectives, they engaged the services of Mr Paul Oyil, a Hiab driver, to use his Hiab to help them lift and relocate the pole. Paul Oyil in turn also engaged the services of his Motor Boy, late Eugene Damini who was electrocuted to death at the scene of the unauthorised operation.

“While they climbed the pole and removed the pot insulators, cross arms and other electrical accessories holding the line in place, the Hiab driver started lifting the pole to transfer it to a new hole already dug for it in a new location.

“However, he negligently lifted the pole above safety limits and the pole being lifted contacted an energised PHED 33KV line, leading to the electrocution and death Eugene Damini who was illegally guiding and holding the electric pole.

“The former staff of PHED are aware that the management has severally warned members of staff and the public about the dangers of illegal operations, and the risk of conducting any form of activities around high tension power lines or similar facilities of the company.”

The PHED spokesperson also disclosed that suspected vandals who vandalized armoured cables belonging to the company in Okporo area of Port Harcourt, have been apprehended and handed over to the Police by members of the community.

“A case of vandalism and theft of PHED yellow and blue armoured cables has occurred at Okporo, opposite Okporo Police station. However, the suspects, have been apprehended by members of the community who recovered one of the vandalized cables and handed them over to the police at the Okporo Police Station.

“The vandals had successfully made away with the 500mm² armoured cables (yellow and blue phases) of the substation if not for the intervention of the community.”

