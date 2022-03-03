Discountenance news about Igboho’s release – Counsel 

The lead counsel to the Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), Thursday, dispelled rumour of the purported release of Igboho from the Benin Republic prison.

Chief Alliyu in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan entitled ‘Re-purported release of Sunday Igboho’, said the news should be discountenanced.

The lead counsel stated that the purported news that Igboho is on his way to Germany is not true.

“Kindly discountenance any news about the release of Chief Sunday Adeyemo or that he is on his way to Germany. It is not true please.

“With the assistance of a worldwide renowned Prof and Professor Akintoye and lawyers (Falola and self), we are negotiating for something more comfortable for him than prison to meet his health demand.

“I advised all to remain calm and prayerful,” the statement said.