Dismissal of Secondus’ case rebirth of PDP – Ayim

The former Senate President, Ayim Pius Ayim, Saturday said that the dismissal of the case filed against People’s Democratic Party (PDP) by its former national chairman Uche Secondus by the Court of Appeal would bring about rebirth to the party.

Anyim disclosed this while speaking to journalists on the 2021 PDP convention.

Anyim who also was a former Secretary to the Federal Government, expressed certainty that the party’s National Convention slated to hold at Eagle square Abuja, would be smooth, orderly and convivial.

He said, “Well, there has been apprehension arising from the suit against the PDP by the former chairman of the party, Chief Uche Seconds.

“Well, to the glory of God, the Court delivered its judgement yesterday (Friday) and it’s obvious that the matter would not in any way whatsoever, affect the Convention.

“The Convention is going to be smooth, the Convention is going to be very convivial and the Convention is going to be orderly.

“You should also remember that prior to the Convention, PDP set up a zoning Committe and the positions were zoned, and most zones have resolved all the positions zoned to them, such that they are likely to present concensus candidates.

“Critical in this area, is the National Chairman of the party. The North-Central is presenting one candidate for this position. The National Secretary of the party; the South-East is presenting one candidate for the position of National Secretary.

“So certainly, today is going to be like a rebirth for the PDP. It’s going to be a gathering of people who have recovered from a setback they had some years back. It’s going to be a gathering of people who are now focused; it’s going to be a gathering of people who are now determined; it’s going to be a gathering of people who are now united in one spirit to move ahead politically as a grassroots, ready to capture power come 2023.

“So, when Governor Tambuwal talked about the new NWC members emerging via consensus, I think he was talking about a particular position and not all the positions of the NWC. There are some positions where you have more than one aspirants and in some positions, consensus has been reached and there is nothing anybody can do about it.”