Disputed 17 oil wells: NBC slams Wike, says we won’t be frustrated  ￼

The National Boundary Commission (NBC) has taken a swipe at the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, saying it would not bow to repeated threats and unfounded allegations meant to prevent it from carrying out its statutory function of demarcation of the boundaries between Imo and Rivers states.

The governor had repeatedly accused the boundary commission of being the most corrupt agency in Nigeria, saying it has remained one of the agencies that are weakening President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts in the fight against corruption.

To buttress his allegation, the governor had accused the commission of failing to make a proper demarcation of the boundary between the two neighbouring states of Imo and Rivers as it relates to the communities where oil wells situate.

Wike made the allegation following the Supreme Court decision in favour of Rivers last Friday in the disputed 17 oil wells case it filed against Imo state.

“The National Boundary Commission was not able to make a proper demarcation of a boundary between Rivers State and Imo State and as it relates to the communities where these oil wells situate.

“Unfortunately, the most corrupt agency is the National Boundary Commission. When you hear corruption, corruption is personified in the National Boundary Commission. If Mr President is fighting corruption, he should leave innocent individuals and go to these agencies where corruption is personified”.

But in a swift reaction, the NBC Director General, Surveyor Adamu Adaji, dismissed the allegations saying though the commission does not want to join issues with the governor it would neither budge to the unfounded allegations nor be frustrated and deterred from carrying out its statutory functions.

“It is so unfortunate that the Rivers state government chose not to understand the modus operandi of the commission. The commission’s function with respect to interstate boundaries includes; to intervene, determine and deal with any dispute that may arise among states, local government areas or communities with a view to settling the disputes.

“We want to make it categorically clear that the NBC was never an interested party in the oil wells disputes between Imo and Rivers as it is not our mandate and so we never joined as a party in the suit between the states.

“It is therefore, very insensitive for anybody to accuse the commission of any collusive actions when she is not an interested party in the case”, he said lamenting that boundary lines which are intended for administrative convenience tend to be misconstrued or deliberately interpreted as impediments and divisions in some quarters.

Going into memory lane, the DG traced the disputed oil wells to the creation of states in 1967 and 1976 respectively adding that as far back as 2003 a joint meeting by both states had been held to fashion out modalities for the demarcation of boundaries between them.

“Unfortunately, both states were evidently not ready for the physical tracing and provisional demarcation of the boundary, the only success recorded was the decision on the relevant instruments for the use on the boundary which were identified as: Aboh Toposheets 311, Aba toposheets 32, Ahoada toposheets 320, Okigwe toposheets 312, state creation Decree No. 14 of 1967, and state creation Decree No. 12 of 1976,” Adaji said.

