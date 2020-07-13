Disquiet as man ‘pours’ hot water on wife’s breasts, lands in court

Emmanuel Opoku, has been arrested on Sunday by men of the Enugu state Police command for torturing and bashing his wife, Chiamaka.

Emmanuel was arrested following a report to Women Aid Collective (WACOL) on July 9, 2020, that a man had poured hot water on his wife’s breast who is currently a nursing motger at Akwuke, Enugu.

The group said Mr Opoku, a Ghanaian has been arrested and will be charged to court on Monday, July 13 while the battered wife has been taken to the hospital where she is receiving medical attention.