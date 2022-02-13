Disquiet in APC as Kwande, others move to defect

There is palpable desquiet in the All Progressives Congress (APC), as some aggrieved chieftains and members of the party in Jos-North and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau state, have perfected plans to leave the party, ahead of the forthcoming 26th February, 2022 bye-election into Bassa/Jos-North federal constituency.

A close source in Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande’s camp of the APC, said their boss and many other party exco members and other members within Jos-North and Bassa LGA will soon defect out of the party.

APC has on February 1 and 2, 2022 held a bye-primary election to fill in the vacant seat of Bassa/Jos North federal constituency, where Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande, who contested against Hon. Abbey Akualleged subversion of his lawful votes by the electoral committee.

According to Kwande’s close aide, they have appealed the, “wrong done to us, but we learnt that the seat of power within the state is still insisting that the manipulated result which favoured its anointed aspirant must be upheld.

“I am telling you that massive defection looms in the Jos-North and Bassa chapter of the APC, and this is sequel to the fall out of the bye-primary election, where our valid votes were subverted.

“Our principal is one of the founding members of the APC, he has won the primary but the power that be is rooting for an unpopular anointed candidate of the governor.”

The source said Kwande’s popularity is glaring, that despite heavy government pressure, intimidation of delegates, and monetary inducements, yet he virtually won the primary election.

He said pressure has been mounted on their boss, and they have widely consulted, “soon we will make known to the constituents our position, but defection is imminent.”

He said it was possible for them to defect to the PRP, to support it’s flag-bearer.