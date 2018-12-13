Disquiet in Kebbi PDP over alleged substitution of candidate

Reactions have continued to trail the recent alleged attempt to substitute the name of Alhaji Kabiru Abdullahi Argungun who is the rightful winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries for Kebbi North Senatorial district with another party member who did not even purchase the nomination form or attended the screening exercise conducted by the PDP National Screening Committee in Kebbi state or elsewhere.

Having discovered the alleged plot, the rightful candidate Kabiru Abdullahi Argungun wrote a strongly worded letter to the PDP National Secretariat debunking his purported withdrawal and calling on the party leadership and all relevant agencies to investigate the alleged forgery and ensure the prosecution of the culprits.

Our findings show that the forged letter that created tension and disquiet within the PDP ranks in Kebbi state was concocted by some undesirable political elements that are desperate for material gains and power.

As a result, some PDP stalwarts, youth and women groups in the state are angry over the forged letter and vehemently calling on the party’s national and state secretariats to not only disregard the content of the alleged withdrawal letter, but also to investigate and sanction the culprits to serve as deterrence to others.

