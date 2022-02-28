Disregard information not on official website, Nigeria Embassy warns



The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bucharest, Romania, has warned affected Nigerian nationals in Ukraine to disregard information nit contained on its official website.

Russia recently invaded Ukraine leaving Nigerians and other nationals in the country stranded and seeking ways to leave the country.

The Embassy gave the warning in a public notice dated February 26, 2022, which read in part, “Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bucharest, Romania, wishes to stress that any information not contained at its official website: www.nigeriaembromania.gov.ng should be disregarded.”

It further stated that, “The Embassy wishes to inform Nigeria National arriving from Ukraine that arrangement has been effected by the Embassy to receive them at the Romanian entry points.

“Embassy hotlines and Consular numbers are: Consular Officer +40747309174 and Head of Chancery +40786091964.

“The following contact persons are deployed to rhe four entry points and may be contacted accordingly. Siret County – Mr Dayo Adedoye +40749335927 and Mr Suleiman L. Ahmed +40754859685; Sighetul Marmatiel, Maramures County – Mr P.O. Akanmode +40752482924; Isaccea, Tulcea County: David O. Abraham – +40764505900; Halmeu, Satu Mare County: Mohammed M. Liman – +40749828499.”

According to the statement, “This arrangement is in addition to those already put in place by the Romanian authorities to welcome evacuated/repatriated nationals from every country from Ukraine.

“Affected Nigerian nationals are advised to ensure they arrive at the entry points with valid travel documents and cooperate with Romanian immigration officer at the boarder.

“Embassy can be reached through the following emails: [email protected] and [email protected].”