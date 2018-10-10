Dissecting FHA’s nationwide estates’ maintenance plan

Recently, the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) announced plans to upgrade and maintain all Housing Estates across the country.

TOPE SUNDAY writes.

About three weeks ago, the management of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), announced the federal government’s plans to upgrade and maintain all Housing Estates across the country.

Subsequently, it embarked on the inspection tour of the Federal Housing Authority Estate in Lugbe, Abuja, to serve as the pilot scheme for the inspection of all the estates in the country.

This programme, which is tagged: “Intervention of Urban Renewal’’, is aimed at capturing all the housing estates built by the federal government and private individuals.

The proposed housing facility agency In a bid to make the programme a success, the Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Professor Mohammed Al-Amin, said that the Federal Housing Facility Management Agency (FHFMA) that would manage estates nationwide is being proposed.

Al-Amin told property reporters in Abuja recently that the agency would see to the infrastructural development of federal housing estates and other housing estates in the country.

The FHA boss, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja over the weekend, regretted that residents of housing estates have poor maintenance culture, which caused government huge amount of money for provision of infrastructure instead of building new houses for Nigerians.

To this end, he said upon e s t a b l i s h m e n t , t h e a g e n c y would see to the total upgrade and maintenance of the estate nationwide in order to preserve them.

The deplorable condition of estates To kick off the programme, which is supervised by the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), the Minister of State 11 for Power, Works and Housing, Surveyor Sulaiman Hassan Zarma, recently visited the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Lugbe, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The minister inspected the 10 kilometre 1st Avenue road within the estate and assured that the federal government would soon fix the road.

The minister said that the masterplan of the estate has been violated with people building on the water ways, blocking the drainage system that can lead to erosion.

Zarma, who said that the estate, which was initially built for 5,000 residents, is now overstretched with a population of over 60,000 peoples, also decried the frequent violation of planning regulations by both residents and managers.

“We have our own part to play as residents and as managers of the estate because I have seen frequent abuse of the planning regulations.

But as planning authority, we know periodically, we are supposed to look into our settlements, not only the ones we built but also the ones that are inherited by people.

“We have to look at them and do a structure plan and upgrade the facilities to be up to the standard of good living for all the citizenry of the country,” Zarma said.

However, at the end of the tour, he directed the agency’s management to ensure regulatory standard for facilities such as markets, hospitals and shopping complexes, among others, assuring that the authority would carry out a survey with a view to ascertaining the best ways to improve the road network as well as provide other services in the area.

Also, the Chairman of Lugbe Residents Association, Mr Odelana Adesina, collaborated the minister’s statement, saying that the estate is housing over 70,000 residents but faced the challenges of deplorable roads, lack of pipe-borne water and waste disposal system.

He said: “There is no government hospital; light is also a problem and the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company is not billing us appropriately.

We also need more police outposts to help in securing the estate, among others.

So, we want government to make its intervention as quickly as possible.” Reasons for lapses The Gombe born minister, who attributed the lapses noticed in the estate to planning failure, disclosed that buildings built on the waterways would be demolished, saying that any occupant with genuine documents would be compensated.

Investigation conducted by our reporter also revealed that some occupants in the government estates across the country have tampered with the original master plan of the facility.

This is, however, responsible for the illegal construction, encroachment on the water ways, among others within the estates.

It was also gathered that the building plans of some of the major estates in the country has been doctored, which accounts for the different numbers of uninformed houses with such estates.

FG’s maintenance programme According to the FHA’s MD, the antidote to all the identified lapses in the government built estates is a good maintenance culture, claiming that it will save the government more funds to construct new houses instead of reworking on the old ones.

The FHA boss, however, said that government’s commitment to housing development may not get the desired results if appropriate measures are not put in place.

He, however, explained that the newly introduced policy on ‘intervention of Urban Renewal, is to take care of adequate maintenance of the all existing government housing estates in the country.

Al-Amin also stressed the need for quick intervention in the condition of the housing estate, saying the best way to do that was to bring in members of the Federal Executive Council.

“That is why the minister supervising the housing sector in the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing is here on this tour.

We want government to know the quantum of the needs that are there, and we are starting with FHA Lugbe, on Airport road as our pilot programme.

“The first avenue is the major road leading into the FHA estate and it is a connection road but in a very deployable state.

A lot of vehicles ply the road and it is almost obliterated due to erosion and illegal encroachment among others,” he said.

However, as the FHA moves to give estates new looks across the country, all the identified lapses at FHA Lugbe, should be seen as a general problem in all the estates across the country; and should be tackled headlong if its maintenance and upgrade programme would a huge success.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.