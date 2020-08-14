District head of Tambuwal dies at 58

The District head of Tambuwal, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Mainasara, has died aged 58.

Announcing his death in a press statement by the special adviser to the governor on media and public affairs, Malam Mohammed Bello, said the governor, Barrister Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said Mainasara died around 9:00pm on Thursday at a private hospital in Abuja.

The deceased is survived by two wives and nine children, seven males and two females.

Condoling with the family and people of Sokoto state, Tambuwal said the late monarch lived a life of peace, humility and was a visionary leader.

He said his death was a great loss not only to his family, Tambuwal local government, but to Sokoto state and Nigeria.

He prayed Allah to grant him eternal rest and forgive him all his mistakes.

He has since been buried according to Islamic rites at his home town, Tambuwal.