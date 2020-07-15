Disu family holds 40th day prayers for late mother

The family of Coach Tunde Disu will Thursday, hold the 40th day prayers for the repose of their late mother, Alhaja Nurat Disu nee Daudu, who died on May, 20th, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 94.

In a statement released by the family, prayers will be held at the family residence on Gasper street, Lawanson, Itire Ikate local government area of Lagos state.

Late Alhaja Nurat was survived by former Flying Eagles coach Tunde Disu, Tajudeen Disu, a former Flying Eagles and Abiola Babes captain, who is also the Supervisory Councillor for Agric,y Youths and Sports in Surulere local government, as well as USA based football coach, Akeem Disu, Iliasu Disu and others.