Diversify the economy now

A statement credited to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, to the effect that the federal government is committed to diversifying from the oil economy in view of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy is a welcome development. The much touted diversification of the nation’s economy is long overdue, necessitatiing a declaration of an emergency on the matter.

Ahmed, who spoke for the minister through virtual at the capacity building workshop for special advisers and technical assistants for in Abuja, recently said like other primarily oil-dependent economies, Nigeria was hit hard by the drop in crude oil prices and the Covid-19 pandemic. The workshop was organised by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), a German foundation.

She, however, disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari had given a nod for diversification of the economy, adding that the 2020 Finance Act had also been passed into law. “Even with steady improvements, however, our economy was still largely dependent on oil revenue and foreign exchange earnings, characterised by a high debt service ratio, a weak infrastructure base, and low human capital development indices. These are some of the constraints that define our post-Covid-19 reality and have in turn informed our fiscal strategy and health response.

“The impact of Covid-19 has seen government taking several measures to address the crisis. Like other primarily oil-dependent economies, we have been hit hard by the drop in crude oil prices and the Covid-19 pandemic. To support government’s focus on diversifying away from oil revenues, and enhancing domestic resource mobilisation, HE Mr. President also approved, and we passed into law the 2020 Finance Act,” the minister said.

Ahmed, however, called on the advisers to the ministers’ play a supportive role to their bosses in the design and implementation of policies that would sustain the economy, in line with government’s priorities.

The German Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Birgritt Org, who was represented by Mr Uche Nwosu, advocated good governance, saying it is capable of meeting the current challenges. In his welcome address, the KAS country representative, Dr. Vladimir Kreck, called on the participants to be empowered by the capacity workshop to become drivers of change in Nigeria.

A recent World Bank report entitled, Nigeria in Times of Covid-19: Laying Foundations for a Strong Recovery, which is part of its latest Nigeria Development Update (NDU), estimated that the country’s economy would likely contract by 3.2 per cent in 2020. The World Bank stated that this projection assumed that the spread of Covid-19 in Nigeria would be contained by the third quarter of 2020.

“The macroeconomic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic will likely be significant, even if Nigeria manages to contain the spread of the virus. Oil represents more than 80 per cent of Nigeria’s exports, 30 per cent of its banking-sector credit, and 50 per cent of the overall government revenue. With the drop in oil prices, government revenues are expected to fall from an already low eight per cent of GDP in 2019 to a projected five per cent in 2020.

“This comes at a time when fiscal resources are urgently needed to contain the Covid-19 outbreak and stimulate the economy. Meanwhile, the pandemic has also led to a fall in private investment due to greater uncertainty, and is expected to reduce remittances to Nigerian households, which in recent years have been larger than the combined amount of foreign direct investment and overseas development assistance,” it explained.

The statement quoted Shubham Chaudhuri, World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, as saying “while the long-term economic impact of the global pandemic is uncertain, the effectiveness of the government’s response is important to determine the speed, quality, and sustainability of Nigeria’s economic recovery. Besides immediate efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and stimulate the economy, it will be even more urgent to address bottlenecks that hinder the productivity of the economy and job creation.”

The bank noted that the report showed the human cost of Covid-19 could be high, adding that beyond the loss of life, the Covid-19 shock alone was projected to push about five million more Nigerians into poverty in 2020. It stated that before the pandemic, the number of poor Nigerians was expected to increase by about two million largely due to population growth, the number would now increase by seven million – with a poverty rate projected to rise from 40.1 per cent in 2019 to 42.5 per cent in 2020.

The gory picture about Nigeria’s bleak economy should rattle the nation’s policy formulators and executors and jolt them into taking drastic measures to stem the tide that could plunge the Nigerian economy into doom. It is indeed scandalous and embarrassing that Nigeria has for several decades operated a mono-product economy, largely dependent on crude oil. This is no longer acceptable; the federal government must diversify the economy into vast potential in agriculture, solid mineral, tourism, among others.

