Djokovic advances to q/finals at Tokyo Olympics

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked men’s singles tennis player in the world, is into the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Djokovic defeated Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich 6-3, 6-1 in the third round at Ariake Tennis Park on Wednesday. Djokovic hit nine aces in the one-hour, 23-minute effort.



The win marked the 68th straight for the 20-time Grand Slam champion, who’s vying to become the first man to win a calendar “Golden Slam” (all four Grand Slams plus the Olympics in one year). Steffi Graf. who did it in 1988, is the only player to achieve the feat thus far.

Djokovic, a four-time Olympian, is yet to win a gold medal. He’s finished as high as third overall (2008), but did advance past the semifinals in 2012 or 2016, in both of which he was eliminated at the hands of Juan Martin del Potro.



By far the biggest name remaining across the men’s and women’s singles contests, Djokovic is also entered in the mixed doubles tournament alongside Nina Stojanovic. The pair faces Brazil’s Luisa Stefani and Marcelo Melo later on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, Usain Bolt believes the only person that can stop his fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce from winning a third Olympic 100 metres title at the Tokyo Games is herself.

Only Bolt, at the last three Olympics, has previously managed the feat so Fraser-Pryce would become the first woman to bag a hat-trick of 100m gold medals if she wins the final on July 31.



“I personally feel that Shelly is the only person who can lose this race,” Bolt told Reuters.

“I hope she doesn’t put too much pressure on herself going in because she’s in shape, she’s in form, all she has to do is go out there and execute and it shouldn’t be a problem.

“I’m looking forward to seeing her and I would be happy to share something like that, to win three Olympics with someone like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, as my countrywoman,” the retired sprinter added.



While Bolt won his trio of 100m golds at successive Games, Fraser-Pryce won the title at Beijing in 2008 and London 2012 but managed just a bronze behind compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah and American Tori Bowie in Rio.

The diminuative Fraser-Pryce clocked the fastest 100m time in more than three decades in 10.63 seconds in Kingston on June 5. Bolt was not surprised to see her running so well at the age of 34.

“I can see that she adjusted her technique this season a lot and that’s what’s helping her to run so fast because now she’s a lot more fluent and upright in the last ending of her race,” he said.

