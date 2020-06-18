Djokovic ‘very glad’ US Open going ahead

World number one Novak Djokovic has declared he is “very glad” the US Open is going ahead, and also expressed his excitement for Roland-Garros.

In discussion with Tennis Legends presenter Mats Wilander and Eurosport expert Alex Corretja, Djokovic said he was very happy about the return of the ATP Tour with the US Open the first Grand Slam back.

With the coronavirus crisis having disrupted much of the tennis calendar, the Serb expressed his excitement about the prospect of two Slams remaining in the season’s schedule.

First Djokovic, whose participation at Flushing Meadows had at times appeared to be in doubt, spoke about how glad he was that this season’s second Slam was going ahead in New York.

“I’m extremely happy and excited to see that all the tournaments, especially Grand Slams, are organising their events,” he said on the

“I think that a lot of people were sceptical, especially for the US events considering what the US went through as a country during this pandemic. So a lot of people, including myself, were quite sceptical on whether it would happen or not.

“We are very glad that it is happening, of course, and it is very important that we provide opportunities, we provide jobs, we provide opportunities for players to compete. Because at the end of the day, this is what we do! As tennis professionals we love the sport; we are passionate about it. We miss competing and travelling and, at the end of the day, we miss being on tour. So I think this is very positive news.