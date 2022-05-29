Dobi emerges FCT APC senatorial candidate 



Zakari Angulu Dobi has emerged the APC candidate for the FCT Senatorial seat come 2023 after securing the highest number of votes cast during the party primary held at Women Center, Abuja.



Dobi won with wide magic of 277, to defeat his closest rival, Mrs Adebayo Benjamins Laniyi, who scored 28 votes.

Other contestants were Bitrus Zaphania Jisalo and Jibrin Wowo who got one vote each, while Jibrin Wowo scored 0, Bitrus Zaphania Jisalo – 01,Adedayo Benjamins- 28, Zakari Angulu Dobi, 277.



Speaking shortly after his victory, Dobi has promised to entrench good governance if elected to represent the people of the FCT, Abuja, at the National Assembly come 2023.



He called on all his fellow contestants and party chieftains, stakeholders and party stalwarts to come together in order to support the APC and his candidature to salvage the people of the FCT.



The APC senatorial candidate for the FCT boosted that he foots the bill of the modest list of what is required to lead the people of the FCT at the National Assembly, while urging the residents to test him by giving him the mandate to pilot the affairs of the FCT at the red chamber of the National Assembly.

