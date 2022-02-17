Doctors’ exodus worsening depleting manpower in health sector, lawmaker cries out

Reported exodus of Nigerian medical practitioners to other countries is worsening already depleting man-power in the health sector, the lawmaker representing Bakassi in Cross River House of Assembly, and Chairman, House Committee on Health, Dr Ekpo Ekpo Bassey, has warned.

He said the problem could be brought to an end with provision/procurement of modern medical equipment/tools in the country’s hospitals, good working environment, encouraging welfare as well as security of medical personnel from kidnappers.

Bassey said this in Calabar, Thursday, while playing host to executive committee members of Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria, Cross River state branch who paid him a courtesy visit.

“The exodus of Nigerian medical experts has worsened already depleting man power need in the health sector. When there is no man power to drive the health system, the people suffer and this also affects the economy.

“Nigerian government should discourage movement of our medical experts from the country by deliberately improving the poor condition of service doctors are working. Government should provide security and welfare.

“If it has to do with medical equipment, Nigeria has capacity to provide modern medical equipment and tools for our doctors to work with.

“A lot of money was allocated to the health sector in the last budget, I appeal to those in charge of implementation to ensure these monies are channeled appropriately.

“Misappropriation of funds has become a tradition on Nigeria. This must stop now before things go out of hands in the health sector,” he stated.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria, Dr Vivian Otu, said, “It is not correct to say doctors are leaving in droves for greener pastures. What is driving them away is the bad infrastructures, the insecurity, the lack of motivation.

“Equipment in some hospitals are appaling. In some cases, no water for you to wash your hands after surgeries, no electricity, and even at that the bad guys are waiting outside to kidnap a doctor after a doctor had suffered at night to save a life.”

Dr Otu appealed to the House of Assembly leadership, through Dr Bassey, to support her group in taking take part in the proposed Medical Women International Association (MWIA) conference, scheduled for June 2022 in Taiwan.