Doctors strike: Hospitals shut as consultants fill gaps at UITH

Residents Doctors at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) in Kwara state Monday joined their colleagues on a nation wide strike declared by their national body

The strike was in compliance with the directive of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).



However, the doctors strike has not taken its toll on medical services in the hospital as consultants have been asked to fill in the gap .

As at the time of filing this report, the chairman of the UITH branch of NARD,Dr Badmus Habeeb could not be reached as he was said to be chairing a crucial meeting on the strike action.

However, a management staff of the hospital who spoke under the condition of anonymity confirmed, “Our Resident Doctors have commenced industrial action this morning ( Monday. You know, it’s a national thing. “



He added, “However, I can tell you authoritatively that the doctors strike has not taken its toll on the services of our hospital. The consultants have been attending to the patients and the hospital is running smoothly.

The NARD chairman in the state, Dr Badmus Habeeb, had last Friday hinted that his colleagues would participate in the national strike ordered by their parent body.



“We feel we have given enough time for the government to do the needful on our demands. One hundred and thirteen days is enough for government to do the right thing. We suspended the strike to give government a second chance, but up till now, it has been one excuse or the other. Therefore, we have to go for the option that is not palatable to everyone,” he said.