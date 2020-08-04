Dogara’s defection a blessing to APC – Chieftains

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Bogoro, Tafawa Balewa and Dass local government federal constituencies of Bauchi state Monday declared support for the former speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who defected to the party last week.

Addressing journalists at the party’s state secretariat, the APC stalwarts under the aegis of APC stakeholders in Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro, led by its spokesperson, Elisha T. Gwamis said the return of the lawmaker to the party “is a blessing.”

He said his defection to APC could not have come at a better time than now at the eve of the upcoming local government election scheduled to hold in October this year.

“We state our belief that Dogara’s defection to APC is a blessing to the party as well as its members at all levels.

“We call for his full support for our collective success in the forthcoming local government elections and to ensure that our unity and strength in Bauchi state remains a reckoning force.

“We indeed remain committed and resolute in supporting Dogara as one of our illustrious sons determined to uphold the people’s mandate and deliver democratic dividends in line with our party’s progressive agenda,” he said.