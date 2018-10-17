Kabiru Dogo has resigned as coach of NPFL club Nasarawa United, officials have announced.

Dogo has tendered his letter of resignation to the management of Nassarawa United, according the team manager Solomon Babajah after his team lost to Rangers international the semi-final of Aiteo federation cup last week.

The highlights of Dogo’ s time in Nassrawa United were playing in the 2016 Aiteo Cup final and guiding the team to second round of CAF Confederation Cup after edging out Generation Foot of Senegal.

Coach Kabiru Dogo spent five seasons with Nassarawa United after joining them from ABS FC.

“It is true that coach Kabiru Dogo is no longer with us,” said Babajah.

“He is a man of integrity and it was great working with him all these years.

“We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavour.” Kennedy Boboye (Plateau United) and Emmanuel Deutshe (Abia Warriors) have already quit their posts, Dogo quits Nasarawa after cup exit while the likes of Abdul Maikaba (Akwa United) and Imama Amapakabo (El Kanemi Warriors) are at the end of their contracts.

