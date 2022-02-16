Doguwa donates N10m to BUK

The Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has donated N5 million each to the Department of Mass Communication and its mother faculty of the Bayero University, Kano as his widow’s mite for being an alumnus.

He made the donation during the 40th anniversary of the Department of Mass Communication held at the Convocation Arena of the university last Saturday.

Hon Doguwa pledged to support whatever programmes the department, faculty and the university community embarks. He assured both staff and students of the Faculty of Communication of his moral and financial support with a view to getting the best out of the university.

According to him, Bayero University has played a major role in his political and other social struggles and “for that reason, as a good son, my thoughts have always been, how can I pay my parents back with all the love, care and attention given to me”?

The House leader confessed that he would forever be indebted to the Bayero University community where he spent one year at the School of General Studies (SGS), three years as an undergraduate student of mass communication and one year for his masters degree programme.

The Class’90 Mass Communication graduate did not also forget his classmates as he donated N1 million to the 1990 set where he belongs. Furthermore, Hon. Doguwa gave out N200,000 to one of his classmates recovering from partial paralysis.

He said plans were under way to see how he could key into scholarship awards to poor indigent students. Hon. Doguwa was the President of the Mass Communication Students Association (MACOSA) in 1990.