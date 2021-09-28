Doguwa to Kano youth: Embrace self-reliance, shun white collar jobs

The member representing Doguwa/Tudun-Wada at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Alasan Ado Doguwa, has called on youth in his constituency to utilise the opportunity given to them on the need to becoming self-reliant in the absence of white collar jobs.

Speaking at the graduation of 200 youth on the vocational training they have acquired held in Doguwa town Monday, the law maker said the exercise would be a continued one as it was conceived to empower 1,000 youth to include men and women starting with 200 youth.

Doguwa who was represented by his special assistant on administration, Alhaji Hassan Inuwa Mohammed, said the gesture was designed to support the unemployed youth to chart a new course at the time when they were expected to play a pivotal role to the socio economic development of the country, adding that with the introduction of the empowerment scheme, the disturbing spate of youth unemployment would be drastically minimized.

He said youth empowerment has been his major cardinal thrust , considering the fact that the specter of unemployment and idleness must be fought to a standstill and affirming that providing job opportunities to teeming youth would be panacea for youth restiveness.

The House majority leader however stated that it is paramount for leaders in respective positions of authority to consider the interest of the electorate above any other consideration for the much pronounced dividend of democracy to be reaped pointing out that where a leader fails to live up to expectation, there would be problem.