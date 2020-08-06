Doguwa, Tudun Wada constituency under siege – Rep

Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Tuesday decried the resurgence of insecurity in his Doguwa/Tudun Wada constituency of Kano state, saying with the spate of banditry, the area was under siege.

The two local government areas share borders with the notorious Falgore Forest which borders Plateau and Kaduna states.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had converted the forest to a training g camp for the military and other parts for the resettlement of some Fulani herders for Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) in a bid to smoke out criminals and other miscreants in the forest.

Doguwa raised the alarm when he visited the Kano State Police Command and 3 Brigade Nigerian Army Headquarters in Kano respectively.

He said the areas and the forest had now become unsafe haven for the people living around the areas.

According to him, kidnapping, armed robbery and all forms of criminal banditry were thriving in the areas in recent times with vehicle owners and residents being terrorised on hourly basis.

He said, “what is happening in my own constituency is not only worrisome, but becoming a recurring decimal threatening the existence of the people domiciling in it.”

“At a time when we are going to farm, farmers are afraid and sometimes you cannot even sleep in your home with two eyes closed,” he added.

“As leader of the House of Representatives, I will pick it up and we will make sure we provide adequate resources for our security agencies to be able to deliver on their constitutional mandate and responsibility,” he stressed.

“I feel there is no amount of resources that can be too much for security. We will definitely provide that,” he said.

He said the National Assembly had come up with legislations that will provide operational protection for the security agencies.

“We are coming up with the Nigerian Armed Forces Trust Fund which is an invention of this 9th House of Representatives,” Doguwa said.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Habu Sani, assured the lawmaker that arrangements had been concluded to commence operations in the areas.

“We have already mapped out strategies and taken all necessary steps to ensure that we protect all our frontline local governments,” Sani said.