Dokpesi denies interest in position of PDP national chairman 



The founder and chairman emeritus of DAAR Communications Plc, Chief Raymond Dokpesi has dismissed media reports that he was aspiring for the position of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman.



Dokpesi who was one of the aspirants for the PDP National Chairman in 2017, in a letter addressed to The Editor of a national daily newspaper, dated 16th August 2021 described the media reports as untrue.



The letter partly read “my attention has been drawn to various media reports Iinking me to having an interest in contestant for the position of National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled to hold in October 2021.



“The reports have been widely published in a number of national dailies and circulated in both online and hard copy editions.



“I wish to categorically state that I have no interest whatsoever in the position of National Chairman of the PDP or any other national office in the party.



“While remaining a committed party man, I cannot and will not risk a dent on my integrity, having earlier made my stance clear.



” Members of the public are advised to disregard the report as untrue”.