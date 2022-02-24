Domestic Basketball coming alive in Nigeria, NBBF President Igoche Mark declares

The President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation NNBF, Mr.Igoche Mark, is excited about the current waves of basketball games being witnessed across the domestic scene in Nigeria.

Mark disclosed this on Thursday at the ongoing Mark D Championship holding at the MKO Abiola stadium Abuja.

He attributed the revival of domestic basketball to the movement championed by the New Face of Basketball.

“The excitement in me cannot be measured because our domestic basketball is back from privation. This is due to the movement and campaign of the New Face of Basketball is championing.

“All over Nigeria there are several basketball championships ongoing – from the North to the South, East to West it is basketball. This is just the begining as we are determined to start a national league that will be envy to many when the dust finally settles down,” Mark said.

Mark D Ball Basketball Championship is a personal initiative of the current NBBF President, Mark, as the championship has been in existance for over a decade.