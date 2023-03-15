Domestic equity declines by N36bn

The domestic equity on Tuesday sustained a declining profile, shedding N36 billion as profit taking activities persisted in the market.

Market capitalisation of listed equities on Tuesday declined by 0.12 per cent to N30.355 trillion from N30.391 trillion reported on Monday.

The NGX All Share Index also depreciated by 65.47 basis points to 55722.90 points from 55788.37 points traded the previous day.

An analysis of the investment showed that Enamelwa led gainers table during the day in percentage terms, gaining 9.57 per cent to close at N17.75 per unit, FTNCocoa followed with a gain of 7.69 per cent to close at N0.28 per unit, Sterling Bank gained 3.42 per cent to close at N1.51 per share, UACN added 3.26 per cent to close at N9.50 per share while NGX group up 2.69 per cent to close at N26.70 per share.

Chams Plc on the other hand, topped losers chart in percentage terms, declining by 8.00 per cent to close at N0.23 per share, Prestige Insurance trailed with a drop of 7.32 per cent to close at N0.28 per share, Linkage Assurance fell by 6.82 per cent to close at N0.41 per unit, UPDC fell by 6.80 per cent to close at N0.96 per shares and Wema Bank Plc down by 6.05 per cent to close at N0.96 per share.

Volume of trades during the day increased by 11.31 per cent as investors traded 199.268 million shares valued at N2.813 billion in 3898 deals against 179.028 million shares worth N2.547 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 4296 deals.

Transactions in the shares of Sterling Bank led activities during the day, exchanging 31.092 million shares valued at N46.912 million, Neimeth international Pharmaceutical followed with account of 20.177 million shares cost N31.676 million, Zenith Bank traded 16.510 million shares cost N412.519 million, Chams Plc exchanged 16.112 million shares cost N3.763 million while United Capital sold a total of 12.760 million shares valued at N185.869 million.

