Domestic flights’ operation: FG approves 14 airports

The federal government has approved 14 airports to operate domestic flights across the country amid COVID -19 pandemic.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, made this announcement, Sunday, via his Twitter handle @hadisirika.

He said the resumption includes private and charter operations, adding that the public would be informed of other airports in due course.

He said the airports include – Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

Others are Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri; Maiduguri Airport, Maiduguri; Victor Attah Airport, Uyo; Kaduna Airport, Kaduna; Yola Airport, Yola; Margaret Ekpo Airport, Calabar; Sultan Abubakar Airport, Sokoto; Birni Kebbi Airport; Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos; and Benin Airport, Benin.