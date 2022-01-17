Domestic stock opens week negative, sheds N30bn

Investment in the nation’s equity market on Monday opened week on a negative trend, shedding N30 billion.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities dipped by 0.13 per cent to N23.921 trillion from N23.951 trillion reported the previous day.

The NSE All Share Index also depreciated by 55.01 basis points to 44399.66 from 44454.67 traded the previous day.

Investors traded 214.315 million shares valued at N2.688 billion in 4410 deals against 405.741 million shares valued at N9.827 billion in 3880 deals.

An analysis of the transactions during the day showed thatTip led gainers table during the day, gaining 10.0 per cent to N0.44, Sunu Assurance followed with a gain of 9.68 per cent to N0.34, Eterna Plc gained 6.95 per cent to N6.0, Wapic Insurance gained 6.25 per cent to N0.51, Chi Plc increased by 4.48 per cent to N0.70.

On the contrary, Varitas Kapital recorded the highest loss for the day shedding 8.70 per cent to N0.21, Mutual Benefits followed with a gain of 7.41 per cent to N0.25, Cornerstone Insurance added 7.27 per cent to N0.51, BUAfoods Plc down by 6.36 per cent to N6.80, Courtvellle Business Solutions dipped by 5.41 per cent to N0.35.