Domestic violence: Confusion, rage over Lady Osinachi’s death, husband in Police net

Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen has vowed to ensure justice is served on the death of popular gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, allegedly killed by her husband.

She said Domestic Violence is a crime under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (2015).

The minister’s position was contained in a statement Monday by the director, press and public relations of the ministry, Olujimi Oyetomi.

Tallen stressed the need for further rehabilitation of the artist’s children, who, according to reports, were allegedly directed by their father to flog their mother while she was tied up by him.

She expressed disappointment that advocacies against domestic violence, especially Violence Against Women and Girls, persisted when both the federal and state governments had declared zero tolerance to Gender-Based Violence.

The minister further said the ministry was working with relevant authorities “to set in motion the mechanism to rehabilitate children of the late singer so that they do not grow up damaged and assume that such acts are normal thereby poisoning our society.

“I wonder and ask how such a talented and self accomplished individual who loved God would have been a victim?

“It is now truly obvious that violence knows no class or creed. It could have been that she cried out to her Church or Pastor or friends or family, but all she got was “it is well” and now that the inevitable has happened, they are speaking out. It is NOT WELL if we carry on with the traditional ways of sweeping bad behaviour under the carpet.

“The ministry under my watch will prosecute this matter to get justice for Osinachi. It is obvious that her children also need psyco-social support to heal from this trauma if it is true that their Father will go the whole length of tying her up and asking the children to flog her with a cane. This is unbelievable and MUST be condemned in all its ramifications,” Tallen said.

The minister prayed for the repose of the soul of the late singer and all victims of domestic violence, calling on all to join the ministry in the fight to end every form of gender based violence.

“Our Religious and Traditional institutions, as well as the immediate families must join us in this fight to rid our society of such acts before they become fatal. Please if you see something, speak out, so that together we can save lives,” she urged.

Minister pays condolence visit

Speaking during a condolence visit to the artiste’s home in Arco Estate, Abuja, the minister said after her private session with the children of the deceased, her findings compelled her to demand for justice for the late ‘Ekwueme’ crooner.

She also reiterated the need for full protection for the deceased’s children.

”Even though reports had it that the late singer was hospitalized for throat cancer disease before her death, social media claims would just not go away that she suffered GBV in the hands of her husband.

”The Honourable Minister, who asked for a private session with the children of the deceased disclosed that her findings compelled her to make the demands for justice for her, and protection for the children for the things they disclosed to her away from prying eyes,” the statement said.

The statement also said the children of the deceased were presently being cared for by a family friend, Mr. Sunday Achino, from Dunamis Church where the late singer worshipped.

“There is no smoke without fire! I have confidence in the Police and the Judicial system to ensure justice for the late singer; and I also demand that the children should be offered special protection; those are what the Nigerian women, whom I stand to represent are demanding of this situation,” she added.

Osinachi’s husband arrested

And in another twist to the incident, the Federal Capital Territory( FCT) Abuja Police Command, has arrested Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late singer.

Spokesperson of the commend, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the development to Premium Times on Monday.

Adeh said: “He is now in our custody. We picked him up yesterday, Sunday, The deceased younger brother reported the matter, and we have commenced an investigation. So we won’t be issuing any statement for now.”

The gospel music star, who shot into the limelight with the hit “Ekwueme”, which has been watched over 72 million times on YouTube, died in an Abuja hospital on Saturday.

Initially, it was reported that the talented Abuja-based gospel artiste died after an unknown illness.

However, close friends and associates have suggested that her violent union led to her untimely death.

They also accused the Ekwuemecrooner’s husband of constantly molesting and beating her.

On Saturday, her colleague, Frank Edwards, alleged the late singer had an abusive husband, who regularly brutalised her before she died.

Family reacts

Speaking on behalf of her family for the first time Sunday, the deceased’s older sister, Favour Made, alleged that her sister’s husband was responsible for her death in an interview with the Vanguard.

Made said her sister’s death was from a cluster of blood gathered in the deceased’s chest due to her husband, who allegedly kicked her recently, and not cancer-related.

She said: “She did not die of cancer. Instead, the husband, Mr Peter Nwachukwu, hit her with his leg on the chest. He has been beating her all this while, but my sister hides all that she was passing through from us. Before now, we have told her to come out of the marriage, and we told her that they are not divorcing and that it’s just a separation. But, she felt that God is against divorce.

“We told her that separation is not a sin but just for her to stay alive and take care of her children. She will always tell us to relax and that the man will change. So when the man kicked her in the chest, she fell, and he took her to the hospital, but he did not even tell us.”

The late Osinachi was a lead singer at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre. She was featured in several popular gospel songs like “Nara Ekele” by Pastor Paul Enenche (Dunamis, Abuja) and “You no dey use me play” by Emma.

She is survived by four children and her family.