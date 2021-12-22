Domestic violence: Foundation organises football match to mark 16 Days of Activism



In commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), in partnership with the Strong Enough Girls Empowerment Initiative, Adolescent Youth Programme and members of the Girls Act, has organised a football match between boys and girls in Waru community of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).





The event, which was held Wednesday at the LEA Primary School field in Waru, was aimed at drawing more attention to domestic violence, rape and all forms of abuse against women in FCT and other parts of the country.





While flagging off the event, the traditional ruler of Waru community, HRH Marku G. Gamazhi, who was represented by a community member, Rev. Danlami Jezhi John, advised men to always treat women as their better half to be cared for and protected, instead of being violated, brutalised and raped at will.



He said: “I am particularly worried by the rising cases of domestic violence in Waru and other other parts of the FCT, hence my happiness that the AHF and other partners have taken this step to sensitise members of the public through the Girls Act. The truth is that women are adorable and deserve the best of love, protection and provision by the male folk

“God use women to bring us into the world, so we should always be proud of them. Instead of engaging in rape and other forms of violence against women, we should treat them with the kindness they deserve. I hope the situation changes as women deserve all the love and care they can get from men.”

Also speaking, the Programme Officer of Strong Enough Girls Empowerment Initiative, Linda Raji, admonished men to be tolerant in the face of provocation by women, adding that violence against women is particularly on the increase in the FCT and other parts of the country.



“There is no excuse to engage in rape against women. It is even insulting to blame a girl for being raped by asking her why she dressed in a certain way or why she visited a boy at home. A lady’s body belongs to her and she has the right to her choice of dressing and shouldn’t be abused or raped for whatever reason.

“Also, for men, there is no excuse for hitting a woman, despite the provocation. You can easily walk away when provoked by a woman. For instance, when a soldier challenges a man, he usually apply diplomacy to settle whatever may be the case with the soldier, no matter how provoked. The same thing should apply to a woman. Instead of hitting a woman because of your physical strength, you should walk away and allow the situation to calm down,” she said

Highlight of the event was the friendly football match between girls from the Girls Act and Waru boys, which ended 2-1 in favour of the Waru boys.

