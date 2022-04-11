Domestic violence: Women ministry vows to ensure justice for late Osinachi

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has vowed to ensure that justice is upheld for the death of popular gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, who was allegedly killed by her husband.

She said domestic violence is a crime under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (2015).

In a statement signed in Abuja, Tallen stated the need for further rehabilitation of the artist’s children, who reports noted were directed by their father to flog their mother while she was tied up by him.

She expressed disappointment that advocacies against domestic violence, especially Violence against Women and Girls, persisted when both the federal and state governments has declared zero tolerance to Gender-Based Violence.

She said the ministry is working with relevant authorities to set in motion the mechanism to rehabilitate children of the late singer so that they do not grow up thinking that such acts are normal thereby poisoning our society.

“I wonder and ask how such a talented and self accomplished individual who loved God have been a victim?

“It is now truly obvious that violence knows no class or creed. It could have been that she cried out to her church or pastor or friends or family, but all she got was “it is well” and now that the inevitable has happened, they are speaking out. It is not well if we carry on with the traditional ways of sweeping bad behaviour under the carpet.

“The ministry under my watch will prosecute this matter to get justice for Osinachi. It is obvious that her children also need psyco-social support to heal from this trauma if it is true that their father will go the whole length of tying her up and asking the children to flog her with a cane. This is unbelievable and must be condemned in all its ramifications,” Tallen assured.