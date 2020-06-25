Domesticate Child Rights Act, UNICEF urges Kano govt

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called on Kano state government to domesticate child rights Act in Nigeria in order to provide the framework for children’s protection.

UNICEF Country Representative, Mr Peter Hawkins, made the call during a webinar organised by UNICEF in partnership with Kano state government and Almajiri Child Rights Initiative (ACRI) to discuss the alternate pathways and future of Almajiri scholars in the state.

In 2003, Nigeria passed the child rights Act but so far only 25 states have domesticated the law while 11 states are yet to do so.

Hawkins called on traditional leaders, communities and parents to look at putting children at the fore-front of what they do. “Government should also look at domesticating the Child Rights Act in Kano. Kano has not yet domesticated the Child Rights Act. The Act defines the rights of a child, parents, communities and government in fulfilling the rights of that child.”

“We need to enhance the social protection element, increase livelihood, identify and reintegrate these children with their families.”

He stressed that the issue of girls’ education is so critical that all must look for alternative ways taking them along.

“With the COVID19 lockdown, this is a period to skill up the teachers, bring the girls and boys back to school and give them access to education. It’s about the ability to value what they will learn.”

In his speech, Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, said the state had already decided to carry out a census to build up data of almajiri children and create a sustainable programme for them.

“We found out we have three categories of almajiris in Kano; those that belong to Kano state, those from other states and those that don’t know where they come from. These children have a right to be educated, protected and a right to be with their parents.

“We are trying to create a sustainable programme, so even when we leave office the programme will still be sustained,” he said.

The governor said education in Kano is now compulsory from primary to secondary.

“Compulsory education is now included in the law. There are new schools that we have created and we shall continue to create new schools. Recruitment of teachers is gradual. Pertaining to financing, apart from the normal budgets for education in Kano, we also created an education trust-fund.”