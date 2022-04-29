Domino’s Pizza Nigeria announces 20-minute outdoor delivery service

Domino’s Pizza Nigeria has announced a new initiative for its customers, promising to deliver its wide range of pizza flavours to customers under 20 minutes after order placement across the country.

Speaking during the announcement in Lagos, Group Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Patrick McMichael said the new launch of the 20 minutes delivery guarantee is part of the company’s vision of bringing hot and fresh meals to millions of its customers nationwide.

“Before now, we promised our pizza delivery in 25 minutes, and during this period we became the fastest pizza delivery market in the Domino’s global ecosystem, delivering within 16 minutes. This gave us the confidence to now promise our customers that they will get their pizzas within 20 minutes, and better still, they will get a free pizza if we fail to deliver on this promise,’’ said Patrick.

“This represents an exciting time for our company, in fact it is the most exciting thing I have done in my entire 33 years career with Domino’s pizza. We are redefining delivery processes and delivery times for the entire world. We are the only company in the world doing this, amidst all the challenges we face, and I cannot but be proud of the entire Domino’s pizza Nigeria team for this great achievement’’ Pat added.

‘’We are all about driving innovation, being the best in the industry and driving customer satisfaction. We are the number 1 pizza company in Nigeria, and our vision is to always be relentless and get better every day at what we do. We are always pushing the limit, always driving improvement in our systems to increase our quality of service to our numerous customers’’ he further added.

Ilyas Kazeem, Group Marketing Director, says the focus remains driving customer satisfaction via excellent service.

