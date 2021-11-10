DON advocates adequate funding of universities

An erudite scholar, Professor Toyin Falola, has charged the federal government to be proactive in the funding of university to enable the institutions train students on entrepreneurship programmes.



Professor Fabola gave the charge Wednesday during a

one-day national conference organised in his honour by the Federal University, Lokoja as part of activities to mark the 5th convocation ceremony of the institution.



He said poor funding has been a major challenge associated with public universities in Nigeria and lamented that the resultant effect has been infrastructure decay, lack of teaching tools and churning out of graduates that cannot stand on their own.

“If public universities are not adequately funded, private universities will definitely take over the glory of public universities and the simple effect will be the Nigeria citizens who will not be able to shoulder the responsibility of paying their children’s school fees,” he said.



While calling of vice chancellors of universities in Nigeria to look inward with a view to engage into programmes that can generate revenue for the institution, Professor Fabola advised them to always treat their students diligently so they can come back to the institution to contribute to the development of the universities.



The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Olayemi Akinwumi while declaring the conference open, with the theme: Insurgency, Armed-Banditry and Ethno-religious Conflict in Central Nigeria, said in the last decade, the Nigerian state has been besieged by devastating activities of insurgents, armed bandits and other violent activities