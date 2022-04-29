Don advocates digital administration to curb revenue collectors’ sharp practices

The eighth inaugural lecturer of the Kwara State University, Malete, Professor AbdulRauf Ambali, has advocated adoption of what he called digital administration for effective administration and accountability in public service.

He said adoption and implementation of digital administration policy will not only enhance efficiency but go a long way in monitoring and tracking those who engage in sharp practices.

The inaugural lecturer who is also the director, academic planning of the university, is of the department of Politics and Governance.

His lecture was titled ” Administration and Governance at the Brinks of collapse: A search for the Root Cause and Ways to Reposition the System.”

Delivering his 55 pages lecture, Ambali identified corruption as one of the factors responsible for near collapse of administrative and governance in Nigeria and decried a situation where revenue officers now privately print and issue receipts for official transactions.

“There is dire need for the establishment of efficient and effective system in different institutions and agencies of government. This can only be done through the adoption of digital administration policy. Not only adoption but with effective implementation of an internal mechanism put in place for tracking and monitoring. Doing so will help reduce various forms of corruption in the administrative and governance system,” he said.

