Don advocates use of psychologists in criminal cases

The dean, faculty of Social Sciences, Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK), Prof. Abdullahi Nuhu Liman, has urged the judiciary to effectively engage forensic psychologists in criminal justice system for national development.

Liman made the appeal at the inauguration conference for Forensic Psychology in Contemporary Criminal Justice System organised by the department of Psychology at NSUK.

He said psychologists have great role to play in Nigerias criminal justice system.

Liman, a professor of Political Science and International Relations, frowned at the recent Facebook report of a 100-year old man in Enugu Prison, along with his 65-year old son, on death row, awaiting the hangmans noose. He lamented that a man should spend over 17 years waiting as a condemned criminal without the engagement of psychologists, adding that many people spent years in prison for committing no crime based on verdicts passed by juries without appropriate decision, while some people are thrown into jail without knowing the offense they had committed.

Declaring the conference open, the acting vice chancellor of NSUK, Prof. Suleiman Bala Muhammed expressed gratitude for hosting such laudable conference in the university.

Muhammed stated that it was very pertinent to be a psychologist, as the profession still stands commendable, and applauded the organisers and gave kudos to the entire university community for their contributions in various capacities.

He promised to work in synergy with the department for the overall progress of the university. He wished the conference a happy deliberations and appealed to the participants to bring forth ideas that would deepen the knowledge and development of criminal justice system in Nigeria.

In his welcome speech, the convener and Head of of the department of Forensic Psychology, Prof. Amechi Nweze, stressed that Psychology is an ancient course that has come a long way, stressing that in 1879, Psychology existed under philosophy and later metamorphosed to a scientific discipline. Meanwhile, he expressed gratitude to the guests for honoring their invitation.

In the same vein, the first recipient of PhD in Forensic Psychology in Nigeria, Dr. Abubakar Musa Tafida of the department of Psychology at the university, disclosed that Forensic Psychology deals with criminally justice system and prison to balance judgment and monitor proceedings in court of law, as well as to proffer solution in criminal justice.

The conference was graced by security personnel, professional psychologists, students and members of the public from across the country.

