Don advovates Nigerian agency to authenticate foreign documents



A Nigerian professor of French language, Isaiah Bariki, has advocated the setting up of an agency by the federal government to checmate fraudulent practices associated with foreign public legal documents being tendered in Nigeria.

He said translating and evaluating foreign legal documents including certificates and academic transcripts is a serious business that requires the services of a special agency to checkmate fraudulent and unprofessional practices.



He gave the recommendation while delivering the 201 inaugural lecture of the university of Ilorin and second from the department of French of the university. It’s was titled ” power dynamics in translation and allied issues”.

Bariki said the country was in “urgent” need of body similarl to “SAQA” in South Africa which will ensure legitimacy of foreign public documents.



“Given the prevalent fraudulent and unprofessional practices bedeveilling the translation and evaluation of foreign certificates and transcript, I strongly recommend that the ministry of education expands it’s operation on the issue. The small unpublicized office in Abuja cannot adequately render the required services. Translating or evaluating legal documents like certificates is a very serious business and must be tackled with all the seriouness it demands”, he said.



The University of Iloriin don, also suggested that French be introduced into Nigeria’s general studies curriculum for more Nigerians to be proficient in the langauge .

This, he said “would encourage a better sub- regional integration in West Africa and instil greater confidence in Nigerians visiting our Francophone friends and brothers”.



