Don cautions journalists against sensational journalism

A Professor of Arabic linguistic at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria , Mohammed Shafiu Abdullahi, has cautioned journalists against sensational reportage to avoid over heating the polity.

He gave the warning in an exclusive interview with Blueprint in zaria on Sunday.

Professor Abdullahi pointed out that journalists as the fourth estate of the realm have vital role to play in complimenting government’s efforts to rid the country of security challenges.

The linguist who is also the Acting Registrar, National Board for Islamic and Arabic Studies lamented how some media outfits compromise ethical standard by becoming agents of dooms.

He said that professionalism and ethical values should be the watch words guiding practitioners of the noble profession.

He said, “It is worrisome how some media organizations will hasten to go to press without cross checking of facts and fair balancing just to tanish somebody’s image.

“Let me tell you that I am also a victim of such unfair, bias and unbalanced reportage by some media outfits.

“So many unconfirmed and bias publications were carried out in the past by some media organization against the board and my person, targeted at tanishing the good image of NBAIS.

“It very unfortunate when professionals become arm chair journalists who succumb to brown envelopes just to destroy a built legacy. He gave example of such.”