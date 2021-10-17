Don charges alumni association on brand recognition – Don

The Dean, Faculty of Social Science, Ambrose Alli University, Edo state, Prof. Henry Imhonde, has called on alumni of tertiary institutions to at all times support and contribute to activities that will position their former institutions of higher learning in a manner that would encourage brand recognition.

He said alumni associations are supposed to keep improving the quality of life in the area of wealth, education and socio-belief, which according to him, are the basis for human existence.

Prof. Imhonde, who is Dean, Faculty of Social Science, Ambrose Alli University in Edo State gave the charge at a one day public lecture and award night ceremony organized by members of Auchi Polytechnic Alumni Association, (APAA), Benin chapter in Edo state.

In his lecture tittled: “make an impact” Prof Imhonde said the psychological wellbeing of any individual is geared towards satisfaction which may likely come as a result of positively impacted actions of aluminus of same higher school of learning.

According to him; life is all about complementing each other and not competing. And that is what alumni stands for. I hear your president said you guys have given jobs and necessary support to your members and that is the right way to go,” he stated.

The Benin chapter president of the association, Mr. Nosa Odia, noted that the one week event was strategically design to bring to the public the importance of technologically base education.

“Technologically base education is about hand and brain for development which logically negates the continuous unrealistic hopes for white collar jobs”

The event also feature an award to senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Lagos State, Rev. Fidelis Ayemoba, for his exemplary leadership and immense contribution to the growth and welfare of the association and humanity.

Others who bagged awards are; Prof. Monday Omoregie, Mr Omoruyi Akpata, Mr. Aloaye Emmanuel for their exemplary leadership and immense contribution to the growth and welfare of members of the association.

