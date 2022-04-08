Don Crucifixto set for ‘Flex n Chill’ video release

A US based entertainment label, Don Crucifixto is fully set to release the visuals of much-touted single, ‘Flex and Chill’, this month to complement the trendy audio.

The song featured the Awoodah king and ‘Pe Pe’ crooner, Sean Dampte.

The single, prior to its release online, enjoyed multiple downloads and massive streams across all platforms, and at the same time topped music charts. The song was well accepted because of its uniqueness in sound and style that expresses first class enjoyment.

According to Don Crucifixto, he expresses the inspiration behind the song, saying “everyday, I just feel like making money and doing that the best possible way. Imagine you laying on the beach in Mallorca while still getting paid in America. That’s flexing and thats chilling. It is the Don Crucifixto way,”

Meanwhile, the success of the audio had no doubt, prompted the call from fans for the visuals to be released. And as at the time of filing this report, it was learnt that a teaser of the official video has been trending on social media in anticipation of the big sound. The official video is set to be released on the 22 of April, 2022.

According to Don Crucifixto’s PR man, Alashi Eniola, popularly known as Chazy, the video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria at the National Theatre in Orile Iganmu to be precise and the environs. The experience was said to be really magical to say the least.

As the normal tradition is, the video will surely enjoy airplay on all prime televisions in Nigeria and beyond, as Don Crucifixto and Sean Dampte will ensure everyone gets on board for the journey of flexing and chilling.

Another team member, who is the label cast director, Idowu Ehimigbai, fondly called Chelsea Pastor, also shared some projects for the year. He noted that “Don Crucifixto entertainment has many things for its audience. Like I always say, we bring the merriment in entertainment. DC baby makes things happen. But yes, we concluded our Private Viewing for Privileged in Omaha and Atlanta, US. We also continuing to work on other projects which we will be sharing and announcing soon.”