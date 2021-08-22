Don emerges new Kwara ACF chairman



A university don, Dr Muhammad Ghali Alaaya, has been appointed as the Acting chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

Alaaya’s appointment followed the demise of ACF’s chairman in the state, Alh Saidu Olayinka.

The news of Alaaya’s appointment was made public in a statement signed by the association’s secretary, Alhaji Abdullahi Jibril.



The association also commiserated with the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Alh Ibrahim Sulu- Gambari, over the death of its chairman, Alhaji Saidu Olayinka.



It acknowledged the immense contributions of the late Olayinka to socio – economic development of Ilorin emirate,Kwara State and Nigeria in general.



The association also appointed Alhaji Kawu Daibu as National Working Committee member, Dr Yusuf Garba Manjo (Treasurer ), Alhaji Abdullahi Jibril (secretary) and Barr. Sharafadeen Ibraheem (Legal Adviser).