Don tasks FG on inclusion of disabled in governance

A senior lecturer with the department of Special Education, Bayero University, Kano, Prof. Jibrin Diso has called on the federal government to consider the issue of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the business of leadership and governance.

Speaking on the occasion marking the International Day for the disabled organized by the Centre for Information Technology and Development(CITAD) held in Kano ‎on Tuesday, Diso said including persons with disabilities has become imperative considering the stunning pace with which the most gifted ones among them made considerable in road in many field of human

endeavours.

According to him, rising to stardom entails one’s ability to rise to the challenge of breaking intractable barriers that were seen to have

played a pivotal role in putting a painful stigma on the disabled by some section of the society adding that a disabled can compete with any other person in as much as he or she had the capacity to be

educated.

He said: “You can only call a person, a deaf, cripple or a leper because he had lost the part of his body. A disabled does not have any inhibition when it comes to the issue of seeking education.

We have the most gifted ones among us struggling to exert their influence on different professional callings.”

“Look at me now, I am blind, but I am an Associate Professor on special education. I don’t see myself as a disabled because I have attained the height of greatness in the academia. People with disabilities are psychologically worried because of the manner they are being stigmatized. We should take cognizance of the fact that we are all created by God as equals. It is an act of providence for one to be disabled.”

Speaking in the same vein, a Kano based journalist, Hajiya Bilkisu Ado Zango stressed the need for government at all levels to consider

appointing people with disabilities to key position of authority in the present democratic setting adding that possessing disability does not preclude one from pursuing a given professional careers.

Zango who is also a disabled pointed out that appointing people with disabilities to key positions in various positions of authority would

be good reason for them to have a sense of belonging.

He said it would be fool-hardy for the government to ignore their contribution to the development of the nation.

