Donkey Technologies launches online store in Nigeria

Donkey Technologies has launched an online store called ‘donkeyshop’, a new e-commerce startup offering a wide assortment of fashion, drinks, household, and food items, electronics, furniture, and also pre-owned items that are sometimes sold for free.

Donkeyshop is a general e-commerce shop powered by Donkey Technologies, an IT company based in Abuja. Donkey Technologies Ltd was founded by Adenike Isi Adeeko, who is an industry-leading data management, digital advisory, and strategist expert with a knack for driving innovation.

According to the statement made available to journalists in Abuja, on Saturday, the founder, Adenike Isi Adeeko, disclosed that they are currently hiring a new team and hope to bring on about a dozen or more people in the coming months.

Narrating her experience, she said, “I have over 14 years of experience working in data management, high-tech start-ups, and successfully established businesses”.

She noted that over the years, she has worked with prominent brands across a wide range of industries in Africa. She is also responsible for the tech-driven entertainment hub, Tiki Cultures.

In her words: “Consumer behavior has changed in recent years, people have less time to move around shopping for groceries or even clothes. We want to be a one-stop-shop for everything you can buy.

We add new categories often, we are about to add “Cars”, and “listings” for services to our long list of what we offer, and we offer ridiculous deals daily,” Adenike added.

“Donkeyshop is for everyone that wants to buy things at a discount, we source directly from manufacturers and our website address is www.donkeyshop.ng.

“We also have a “Pre-owned” items and yardsale categories where some items are sold at Zero naira. Yes, absolutely free shopping and the online shop is open 9-5 pm on weekdays only,” she said.

