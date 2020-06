Don’t abandon APC for Oshiomhole, PGF boss urges leaders, members

Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Moh. Lukman, has urged members and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to leave the party because of alleged ‘rascality’ of its national chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.





He, however, challenged the NWC to publish APC’s membership register for every state of the country.





The PGF boss in a statement Tuesday in Abuja, caled on all members of the party and lovers of democracy in Nigeria to rise against current happening in the APC.



The governors forum boss was reacting to the circumstance that led to the exit of governor Godwin Obaseki and others from APC.





Lukman said: “It is clear that, APC leadership as currently constituted under the leadership of Comrade Oshiomhole is imprudent and cannot be entrusted with the task of leading the party. Comrade Oshiomhole’s NWC has hawked the soul of the party to political buccaneers whose narrow interest is just about unfairly winning elections. Party members must wake up and face the arduous task of reclaiming the leadership of the party. Such a task must be about ensuring the emergence of honest leadership for the party – a leadership that should be able to allow free application of provisions of the APC constitution.





“For the avoidance of doubt, APC does not belong to anybody. It is a product of sacrifice by leaders and members of our old legacy parties. Nobody should contemplate leaving the party on account of the rascality going on in the party under Comrade Oshiomhole’s leadership. All members of the party and lovers of democracy in Nigeria must rise against what is going on in APC. It is a struggle for the soul of APC!”



The PGF boss said it is very difficult and challenging to come to terms with unfolding development in APC.



“The disconcerting reality of becoming clobbered into another undemocratic political platform, which is intolerant to basic tenets of free and fair contests is hard to admit. We may be in denial on account of perverted loyalty. Anyone with small residue of conscience and integrity must have been jolted by what is going on. It doesn’t matter what our preferences are, every member must be concerned and worried about what is going on. It may be easy to pass judgement on leaders. We must however recognise that the failings or limitations of our leaders are equally ours as members of the party.





“Without any attempt to qualify electoral experiences since 2019, every member and leader of APC should be troubled. Being troubled should have spurred us into some sober reflections with the objective of remedying the situation. Unfortunately, it would appear that we are more determined to reproduce all the obdurate painful experiences, every time we are faced with electoral contests. It was Rivers, Zamfara and Bayelsa. Now Edo and Ondo are basically on a roller costar with perhaps emerging with the same predictable outcome that consumed our electoral victories in Zamfara and Bayelsa States. Why should this be allowed to happen?





“In the end, individuals will make their choices. The hard question that may discomfit us will be where do we stand on the question of justice? Are we on this roller costar simply because we have to pay the price for all the political infractions we inherited allegedly from Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP)? If this is the case, wouldn’t it have been better for Nigerians to live with those alleged PDP infractions? No need to aspire to any form of consensus on these matters. The first task is for individuals to make their choices. In making those choices, it is not about identifying with any of our leaders, but about the future of our party and with it our democracy.





“It is quite unfortunate that we found ourselves in this stagnant political water of brazen acts of imposition of candidates through some applications of crude technicalities under the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the Party. Recalling his fascinating proclamation while announcing his intention to aspire for the office of National Chairman of APC on May 10, 2018, it is not reconcilable that the same Comrade Oshiomhole is today as the National Chairman of the party perpetrating the direct opposite of what he promised in 2018. Two points are worth lifting from Comrade Oshiomhole’s speech of May 10, 2018.”





“Ihallenge Comrade Oshiomhole to publish APC’s membership register for every state of the country. No one should push us into debate about modes of internal party elections without producing the register of voters. It is like getting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct elections without displaying voters register. It will be criminal, and it will undermine every known democratic principle.”





According to Lukman, “NWC is only an administrative organ that is expected to implement decisions of National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Convention. Arguments bordering on powers vested on the NWC by the APC constitution are being canvassed. Some even go as far as arguing that Comrade Oshiomhole is the chief executive officer of the party.





“Some journalist who are supposed to act as the conscience of citizens go as far as interpreting the powers of Comrade Oshiomhole as National Chairman to include the prerogative to send the name of any candidate to the INEC. Based on some of these perverted arguments views such as owners of the party outside membership of the party are being peddled. Anyone who question these erroneous positions get blackmailed. It is either we are doing it because of, or in support of, ambition for 2023. Interestingly, those championing this campaign of blackmail are known to have political ambitions, some of them since 2007. When has it become a crime for politicians to have ambition? Of what use is politics, if it will not to serve as a vehicle for the actualisation of political ambitions?





“What should be debated is the content of our ambitions and what we want to use it for. To the extent that we are back in the trenches of undemocratic and brazen conduct of party leaders, we must rise to the challenge of engaging our leaders to rescue our party, APC, from the hands of leaders who are intolerant. That was the incentive, which guided the process leading to the emergence of APC. No one, no matter his/her position should take Nigerians for a ride. Whether in APC or out of APC, nobody should imagine that party members don’t matter.”



