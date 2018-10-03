Don’t allow imposition of in-law in Adamawa, group tells Buhari

A pressure group under the aegis of the Adamawa Youth for Change and Consolidation (AYCC), has urged president Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency prevent a group of politicians from imposing his in-law, Dr. Mahmood Halilu Ahmed as the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that such moves may spell doom for the party come 2019 general elections. The spokesman of the group, Medan Kongo while addressing pressmen in Yola said, it became expedient for them to urge Presi- dent Buhari to wade into the mat- ter in order to save it from an im- minent implosion and defeat in the 2019 general election. Drawing a parallel with the events leading to 2015 polls in Rivers state in which federal might was used against the then incumbent Governor, Rotimi Ameachi leading to a serious political fracas, the group noted that a similar scenario is also brewing in Adamawa state, as forces averse to Bindow were trying to subvert due process with the sole aim of imposing Buhari’s in-law as the party’s torchbearer. “Your Excellency may be shocked to know that Adamawa state is about to be dragged into similar situation Rivers State peo- ple faced during the dark days of Goodluck Jonathan. The promoters of the political aspiration of Mahmud Halilu, your in-law, are trying to rubbish your image by intimidating the party using your name to force on Adamawa citizens their candidate not minding the effects of their action to your political aspiration and dignity before the citizens of Adamawa who have their highest regards fore you, Mr. President. “As father of the nation and leader of the APC, we call on you to caution the leadership of our great party, not to be allowing itself to be used by some self-centered and over ambitious people at the detriment of our great party. We frown at the behaviour and impunity of Mr. Halilu Modi who threatens to call Abuja and postpone the primary which was on-going after the accreditation of delegates.

