Don’t allow oppressors to destroy you, Achuba tells Benue leaders



Former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba, has called on leaders of Benue state not to give room for external forces to oppress them.



Elder Achuba spoke Saturday night at a cocktail party hosted for the old students association of Idah Secondary Commercial College, ISCCOSA, at the New Banquet Hall of the Benue Government House, Makurdi.



The association was in Benue to felicitate with Governor Samuel Ortom who is also an old student of the school.



While pleading with the people of the state not to abandon Governor Ortom, the former deputy governor warned that once the leaders are bought over, oppression will continue.



But may you not yield to that temptation against your people. When they want to destroy a community, they don’t bring people from outside.

“They will look for vulnerable individuals from within to destroy you. But don’t allow yourselves to be used to destroy your home”, the former deputy governor pleaded.



Earlier, president of the association, Mr Tijani Okolo, in his opening remarks said they were proud of Governor Ortom for rising through nothing to become a successful entrepreneur, Christian and a politician.



Mr Okolo stated that they were in Benue to encourage the governor who is also an old student of the college, adding that they took time to traverse the state and were delighted to see the level of development of the Ortom administration.



He said the association will always stand with the governor as he continues to fight for the emancipation of the Nigerian people.



On the successes recorded by the association, Mr Okolo expressed happiness that with the help from Governor Ortom, the association has been able to repair dilapidated structures, carry out erosion control projects, built a computer centre and pay school fees for students in entry classes.



Governor Ortom expressed appreciation to the members for encouraging him, stating that their coming was also memorable as it gave him the opportunity to meet with some of them who he had not seen in the last 40 years.

