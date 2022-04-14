Don’t allow our tradition, cultural values erode us, Christian leader tells Ndigbo 

The founder, Tree of Life Gospel Ministry, Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Dada Obi, has urged people of South East zone to always promote the tradition and cultural values of Igbo nation irrespective of religious inclinations.

Obi, who spoke in a parley with executive members of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in his temple at Nanka, Anaocha Local Government Area, Anambra State, noted that culture was a unifier as well as defines people identity.

“Don’t forget Igbo culture and tradition even if you are Christians. It identifies you, defines you, promotes you and helps to stabilise you. Igbo tradition is good so far you don’t soil your hands with killings, stealing and other evil practices. Keep sacred what is sacred,” he stated.

Speaking on governance of Anambra State, Obi adviced people to rally support for Governor Charles Soludo, who according to him, has the capacity and capability to deliver good governance being economist of repute.

“Soludo is an economist of great repute. We need to give him maximum support. We should not follow him hard for money. He will do everything possible to change the face of Anambra State. I know him too well. He is a son of former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme.

“Ekwueme may not give you money. But he will give you contact to survive. I’m begging governor Soludo not to forget Journalists. He should take good care of the media. He needs the media to enthrench good governance in Anambra. I want to encourage you all to promote the good image of the state,” he stated.